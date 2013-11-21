PBS Launches on Apple TV

PBS has announced that full-length episodes and clips from favorite PBS programs will be available for users in the United States directly on Apple TV. PBS programming on Apple TV will include hundreds of videos from PBS stations, including full-length episodes from new primetime programs as well as the PBS archives, with new national and local content updated daily. Users will have access to episodes from favorite series such as AMERICAN MASTERS, FRONTLINE, NATURE and MASTERPIECE as well as dozens of web-original videos from PBS Digital Studios.

More information can be found at pbs.org/appletv.