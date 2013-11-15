Family Album Radio ending Friday, Nov. 15

WUFT has been proud to bring you Family Album Radio for the last 10 years in partnership with Family, Youth and Community Sciences and IFAS Extension. Unfortunately, funding has been discontinued for Family Album Radio and Friday, November 15 is the last broadcast on WUFT. But, Family Album Radio is not going away. The information will still be available through the FamilyAlbumRadio.org website and Family Album Radio Facebook page.
