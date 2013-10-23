New Xbox app provides on-demand access to favorite PBS programs

PBS announced that full-length episodes and clips from favorite PBS programs are available for Xbox Live Gold members in the U.S. on Xbox 360. The app will include hundreds of videos from PBS stations, including full-length episodes from new primetime programs as well as the PBS archives, with new content updated daily. PBS programming includes full-length episodes from programs such as American Experience, Austin City Limits, Frontline, Masterpiece, Nova and Secrets of the Dead, as well as web-original video from PBS Digital Studios, winner of five 2013 Webby Awards.