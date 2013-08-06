Matt Sheehan named Director of the Innovation News Center

Matthew C. Sheehan has been named director of the Innovation News Center for the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. As the INC director, Sheehan will serve as the executive editor and news director of a cross-platform professional and student newsroom generating content for citizens in 18 counties in North Central Florida.
