Public radio stations Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM and WJUF-FM 90.1 recently completed the most successful listener membership campaign in the stations’ history. The fall fund drive, from Oct. 8-19, received 1,300 pledges totaling $175,982.68 – exceeding the goal of $175,000. More info →
Home / Uncategorized / Public radio stations complete record-breaking Fall 2012 Membership Fundraising Campaign
Check Also
Thank you for supporting Florida’s 89.1 WUFT-FM
Thanks to your early and generous support, we reached our $75,000 goal early and ended …