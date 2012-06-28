WUFT-FM Launches New Programs July 1

WUFT-FM, 89.1 Gainesville and 90.1 Iverness, is launching a new program lineup on July 1. The new lineup brings more of the nation’s top news and current affair programming from NPR to North Central Florida. It includes Michel Martin’s Tell Me More and PRI’s The Takeaway on week days. Weekends add Radiolab, The TED Radio Hour, Travel with Rick Steves, radio game show Ask Me Another, and Snap Judgement from PRX. See the full lineup →
