WUFT News Wins 8 Murrow Awards

April 12, 2012

WUFT News has won eight regional Radio Television Digital News Association Murrow Awards, including overall excellence and best website. The Murrow Awards, named for legendary newscaster Edward R. Murrow, recognize outstanding achievements in electronic journalism and honor “the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.” See More »

