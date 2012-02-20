Support Florida Public Media

Did you know Florida’s public broadcasting stations do more than just air television and radio programs? FPBS, the Association of Public Media in Florida, engages our local citizens through online tools and community outreach. As a statewide partner in education, emergency management and public affairs, we provide vital services to 99% of the Florida population. Decisions about state funding for public broadcasting are under way in Tallahassee. Express your view to your elected officials. Visit FPBS.org today →