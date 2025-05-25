WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Nina Totenberg reflects on what it's like to cover the Supreme Court

By Noah Caldwell,
Scott Detrow
Published May 25, 2025 at 6:35 PM EDT

In this series, NPR takes readers and listeners behind the news and explains how we do our journalism. Here, NPR's legal affairs correspondent shares insights into the nation's highest court, for this week's Reporter's Notebook.

For decades, Nina Totenberg has brought us some of the most notable and memorable reporting on the Supreme Court. Today, she takes us behind the scenes of what it's like to cover the Third Branch.

Noah Caldwell
Scott Detrow
