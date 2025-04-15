WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:32 AM EDT

El Salvador's president says he will not return wrongly deported man, whistleblower describes DOGE actions at NLRB, Trump administration freezes more than $2.2 billion after Harvard rejects demands.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: April 16, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
While the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized both the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members, the Alien Enemies Act was not used to justify Abrego Garcia’s deportation.
Tags
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.