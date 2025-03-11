WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Ukraine wants 'constructive, friendly' talks with the U.S. as they meet in Saudi Arabia

By Joanna Kakissis,
Eleanor Beardsley
Published March 11, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sit down with Saudi and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday.
Saul Loeb
/
Pool photo via AP
U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sit down with Saudi and Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday.

KYIV, Ukraine — Diplomatic teams from Ukraine and the United States are holding talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday in steps toward ending a full-scale war started by Russia in 2022.

It is the first meeting between Ukraine and the U.S. since President Trump and Vice President Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a televised shouting match in the Oval Office late last month.

Soon after that heated exchange, the Trump administration froze military aid and intelligence to Ukraine. Since then, Zelenskyy has been cultivating European ties and sending conciliatory messages to the White House. He sent his chief-of-staff, Andriy Yermak, to Jeddah to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

"We're very open, and we want to have very constructive, friendly, partner conversation with our American partners," Yermak told reporters in Jeddah. He did, however, add that security guarantees are "very important because we never want this aggression repeated in the future."

The Jeddah talks are taking place after Ukraine and Russia launched massive drone strikes on each other's territory.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she leads NPR's bureau and coverage of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.