Hamas has named the next 4 hostages it will release as part of ceasefire with Israel

By Jerome Socolovsky
Published January 24, 2025 at 10:41 AM EST
From left: Liri Albag, 19; Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; and Naama Levy, 20, are the hostages identified by Hamas to be released next from captivity in Gaza.
Hostages and Missing Families Forum
From left: Liri Albag, 19; Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; and Naama Levy, 20, are the hostages identified by Hamas to be released next from captivity in Gaza.

Hamas has identified four female Israeli soldiers to be released on Saturday in accordance with a ceasefire agreement with Israel that has halted fighting in the Gaza war since last weekend.

The Palestinian group said on its official Telegram channel that it would release Liri Albag, 19; Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; and Naama Levy, 20. All of them were taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, from the Nahal Oz army base on Israel's border with Gaza.

In Jerusalem, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it had received a list of female hostages passed on by mediators, but did not name the women.

After they are handed over, Israel is expected to free 200 Palestinian or so prisoners and detainees, based on a calculation stipulated in the agreement that 50 detainees should be released for each female soldier.

If all goes according to plan this weekend, Hamas will have freed seven of the 33 hostages slated for release in the first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement. Not all of them are believed to be alive. In exchange, Israel will have so far released more than 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Jerome Socolovsky
Jerome Socolovsky is NPR's Audio Journalism Trainer. During a career of more than three decades, mostly overseas, he has covered major events such as 1994 civil war in Yemen, the 2011 Egyptian revolution, the Lockerbie airliner bombing trial and international war crimes proceedings in The Hague. As NPR's correspondent in Madrid, he reported on the 2004 Madrid commuter rail attacks and the immigration crisis on Europe's southern border. Socolovsky has been an editor at Morning Edition, and on the National, International and Culture Desks at NPR. Prior to that, he was a reporter for the Associated Press and the Voice of America and served as Editor-in-Chief of Religion News Service from 2015-2018.