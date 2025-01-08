WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The Southern California wildfires through the eyes of the community

By The NPR Network
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:28 PM EST
Fire and smoke visible in the city of Sierra Madre Tuesday night.
Josie Huang
/
LAist
Fire and smoke visible in the city of Sierra Madre Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates head to LAist.com and sign up for breaking news alerts.

Destructive winds not seen for more than a decade are fanning multiple fires across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate and schools are closed. Power lines have been shut off in parts of the region to protect against further ignitions.

Once you're safe, share your experience

NPR member station LAist will be taking calls live starting at 9 a.m. PT. If you're in the area and can safely share your experience, call LAist at 866-893-5722.

Resources to safely navigate dangerous situations

➡️ Wildfires are getting worse. What you need to know
➡️ Evacuation terms can be confusing. Here's what they mean and how to sign up for alerts
➡️ How to keep yourself safe from wildfire smoke
➡️ This is why fire officials don't want you to stay and defend your home
➡️ What does 'containment' of a fire mean, exactly
➡️ What to do — and not do — when you get home after a wildfire
➡️ If you want to help fire victims, resist the urge to volunteer
➡️ Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

The California Newsroom is following the extreme weather from across the region. Click through to LAist's coverage for the latest.

