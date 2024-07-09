After a string of upsets, Wimbledon heads into quarterfinals

Gurjit Kaur produces NPR's All Things Considered. A pop culture nerd, her work primarily focuses on television, film and music. Kaur is from Sacramento, California, and earned her master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.