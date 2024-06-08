Israel says it has rescued 4 hostages held in Gaza

Updated June 08, 2024 at 08:17 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel announced on Saturday the rescue of four hostages from central Gaza in a "complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat," where they’d been held after being kidnapped from Israel by Hamas-led militants during the Oct. 7 attack.

The rescued hostages were identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

In a joint statement, Israel’s military, police and Shin Bet domestic security agency said: “They are in good medical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Israel "for further medical examinations.”

Hamas-led militants kidnapped some 240 people on Oct. 7. With the rescue of these four hostages today, 120 remain in captivity -- about a third of whom are believed dead.

Israel's Hostages Family Forum called the rescue operation "heroic."

In a statement, the group said: "The Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial.

"We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far."

