Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman has died at 82

Joseph Lieberman, a former Connecticut senator and one-time Democratic vice presidential nominee, has died in New York City due to complications from a fall, according to a statement from his family. He was 82.

As Al Gore's running mate in 2000, Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a presidential ticket of one of the two major parties.

Lieberman was a centrist, and was defeated in a 2006 Democratic Senate primary in his home state, but won reelection regardless, running as an independent. In 2008 he supported Republican John McCain's presidential bid.

This story will be updated

