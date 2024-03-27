© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman has died at 82

By Washington Desk
Published March 27, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT
Joseph Lieberman, a former Connecticut senator and one-time Democratic vice presidential nominee, has died in New York City due to complications from a fall, according to a statement from his family. He was 82.

As Al Gore's running mate in 2000, Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a presidential ticket of one of the two major parties.

Lieberman was a centrist, and was defeated in a 2006 Democratic Senate primary in his home state, but won reelection regardless, running as an independent. In 2008 he supported Republican John McCain's presidential bid.

