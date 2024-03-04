Trader Joe's recalls its chicken soup dumplings for possibly having marker plastics

Trader Joe's has recalled more than 60,000 pounds of its steamed chicken soup dumplings due to some packages possibly containing plastic from a permanent marker, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

Products with the "best by" date of March 7, 2025, and lot codes C1-1 or C1-2 may be impacted. Those who have received those products should discard them or return them to their nearest Trader Joe's store to get a full refund.

No injuries or otherwise negative reactions have been reported.

"We have a close relationship with our vendors," Trader Joe's says on its website. "We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues. We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

The impacted products were manufactured in December 2023 by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, based in California.

Customers can reach Trader Joe's customer service department at (626) 599-3817 or by email.

Last month, Trader Joe's recalled a frozen pilaf mix earlier this and a group of its products that contain cotija cheese and could have listeria contamination. Fourteen recalls were issued in 2023 for possibly having salmonella in its cut cantaloupe, rocks in its falafeland cookiesand glass in its instant coffee.

