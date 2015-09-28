WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
An Extra Point That's Drawn Extra Attention

Published September 28, 2015 at 6:41 AM EDT

An extra point in football is usually uneventful, a mere afterthought.

But in Texas, kicker Luis Aranda of Midland's Robert E. Lee High School turned his attempt into a viral video.

His kick cleared the defensive line, but was far to low. The ball smacked a referee in the head, knocking off his cap. The ball ricocheted upward, hitting the crossbar and bouncing over for a successful attempt.

Robert E. Lee went on to beat El Dorado, of El Paso, 35-16.

