Victoria on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.

Victoria On MASTERPIECE on PBS *SPECIAL TWO-HOUR PREMIERE* SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017 AT 9PM ET Continues Sundays, January 22 – February 19, 2017 at 9pm ET Season Finale on Sunday, March 5 at 9pm ET Episode Three – "The Clockwork Prince" Sunday, January 29 at 9pm ET Albert pays a visit against the queen’s wishes and meets royal disdain. Where could it possibly lead? Meanwhile, the mystery of Miss Skerrett’s past deepens. Shown from left to right: Jenna Coleman as Victoria and Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne (C) ITV Plc

