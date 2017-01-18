From ITV VICTORIA Episode One Pictured: JENNA COLEMAN as Victoria This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Victoria on MASTERPIECE – Thursday at 10 p.m. By Catch a rebroadcast of the premiere episode. Tonight as Victoria ponders marriage, her friendship with Lord Melbourne grows more complex. Share Facebook

Twitter By swagner