Home / Uncategorized / Masterpiece: Home Fires – 8 p.m. Saturday
mezzanine_998.jpg.fit.600x338

Masterpiece: Home Fires – 8 p.m. Saturday

By

November 8, 2015 Uncategorized

At the heart of a rural English village on the verge of the Second World War, a diverse group of women with personal struggles, conflicting views and a shared mission forge a community that will inspire their finest hour. Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) and Francesca Annis (Reckless, Cranford) head an ensemble cast in the moving wartime drama, Home Fires.

Check Also

Why Your NPR May Sound A Bit Different

With more people turning to public media for news and info about their communities, NPR …

Leave a Reply

© 2017 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties